Who caused the accident between Debrecen and Hajdúszovát?

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department is conducting proceedings against an unknown suspect on suspicion of committing an offense against road traffic safety due to negligence.

Based on the available data, a passenger car was driving on the 1st-kilometer section of road 4805 on the morning of January 18, 2023. The driver was going from Debrecen towards Hajdúszovát, when his vehicle skidded around a bend, presumably due to diesel spilling onto the road, and then collided with another car. Several people were injured in the accident.

The Debrecen Police Department requests that anyone who has any relevant information regarding the pollution of the road, or who saw the accident, contact the Debrecen Police Department in person at the Traffic Police Department (Sámsoni út 149, Debrecen) or by phone at 06-52/457, available 24 hours a day -040, the toll-free number of Telefontanú 06-80/555-111, and the toll-free emergency number 112.

police.hu