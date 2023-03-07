A passenger wanted to jump out of the plane on a United Airlines flight

Bácsi Éva

During the flight, a man tried to open the door and attacked one of the flight attendants on the United Airlines flight to Boston. The confused man was disarmed by the other passengers, writes BBC.

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, was arrested at Boston Airport. before that, the confused man tried to open one of the doors in the air, then attacked one of the flight attendants with a broken spoon, trying to stab her neck.

Seeing this, the other passengers disarmed the man, and the plane landed in Boston.

Torres explained that he thought the stewardess wanted to kill him.

Torres will be brought to court, according to a statement from the Ministry of Justice, he may even receive a life sentence, and United Airlines has banned the man from its flights.

