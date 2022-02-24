The spring semester of Senior University has begun

The training program of the University of Debrecen supporting lifelong learning continues with five lectures. More than one hundred and twenty attended the Senior University 2021/2022 on Friday. at the first event of the spring semester of the school year.

DE Senior University 2021/2022. program for the spring semester of the academic year:

Friday, March 4 16:00 – Tamás Gergely Fazakas: The cult of Csokonai in Debrecen and the hidden memory of the war of independence after 1849

Friday, March 11, 16:00 – Katalin Schrek: Russian foreign policy trends from the break-up of the Soviet Union to the present day

Friday, March 25 16:00 – János Angi: Archaeological excavations of the Déri Museum

Friday, April 8 16:00 – Ákos Pintér: Mathematics in Nature

As the number one knowledge base of the region, the University of Debrecen has an important goal to support lifelong learning, which is achieved by the University of Seniors, a special training program in line with the institution’s third mission activity.

hirek.unideb.hu