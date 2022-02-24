Graduation preparation and specialties at the Faculty of Informatics

The Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen is waiting for high school students in the spring of this year as well. In addition to the already well-known programming profession, preparation courses for intermediate and advanced level graduates will be launched from March.

From March 2022, the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen will once again organize its free specialties for high school students. This time, in addition to the Beginner Programming Course, where participants can learn about different algorithms, algorithm description tools, and programming languages, they will also launch intermediate and advanced level courses as a new initiative.

The main goal of the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen is to get to know and choose the career opportunities offered by informatics as many young people as possible. That is why we try to arouse the interest of high school students in the subject at an early age, and this is the purpose of our traditional spring specialties. There was a lot of feedback that pre-admission students would like to take part in a training course organized by the future higher education institution, which is why we decided to launch secondary and advanced graduate students.

András Hajdu, Dean of the Faculty of Informatics.

The head of the faculty added that the curriculum of the trainings was compiled on the basis of the requirements of the high school diploma with the participation of high school teachers, and programming skills will play a key role in the advanced level preparation.

Occasions are held weekly on Friday afternoons. Interested students can submit their intention to participate by March 2 by filling out the form.

The organizers will notify all applicants by e-mail in the first week of March about the exact start time and the necessary information.

hirek.unideb.hu