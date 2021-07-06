Hungary Records Four Covid Fatalities, 65 New Infections

Four patients died over the weekend, while 65 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday.

So far 5,506,665 people have received a first jab, while 5,058,824 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 38,071, while hospitals are treating 82 Covid patients, 18 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 2,332 people in official quarantine, while 6,164,167 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 808,262 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 29,996. Fully 740,195 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay