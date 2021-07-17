Hungary Records Two Covid Fatalities, 64 New Infections

Two Covid-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, while 64 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

So far 5,559,178 people have received a first jab, while 5,268,814 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 36,078, while hospitals are treating 86 Covid patients, 10 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 1,473 people in official quarantine, while 6,238,275 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 808,725 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,015. Fully 742,642 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay