Hungary Revamps School Final Exams

The government has revamped the national core curriculum and school final exam requirements.

In the 2023/2024 academic year, exams taking place in May-June will include new subjects — such as digital culture and civic studies — as well as a renewed focus in others, while testing students on their independent and creative problem-solving abilities, the Ministry of Human Resources (Emmi) said in a statement on Friday. Project work in all science subjects will also be incorporated into the exam structure. The current compulsory exam subjects will remain the same, however. Freedom will be given to schools to set aside lessons for exam preparation in grades 11 and 12, the ministry said. The new requirements have been drawn up with the input of practicing teachers and experts who have broad experience in setting examinations, and the preliminary draft was put to a wide-ranging professional and social consultation before the final document was adopted, the statement said.

