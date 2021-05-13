Opposition Parties Agree on Primaries Selection Method

Hungary’s opposition parties have agreed on ground rules for selecting candidates in their primary elections, and have decided that online registration and voting will be possible, with the candidate for prime minister elected in two rounds.

Jobbik, the Democratic Coalition, the Socialists, LMP, Párbeszéd and Momentum leaders agreed the terms at a meeting on Tuesday.

Three PM candidates will vie for the most votes in the second round, the parties said in a joint statement. The first round will be held from 18 to 26 September this year, while the second will be held from 4 to 10 October.

Meanwhile, candidates for individual constituencies will be selected in parallel with the first round. Candidates will have to garner the relevant number of recommendations between August 23 and September 6 — 20,000 recommendation slips nationwide for the prime ministerial candidate and 400 local recommendations for individual candidates. The candidate must declare in advance which of the six political groups they intend to join in parliament, and the groups must also declare acceptance for the candidate in question.

“We’re doing all we can to ensure the success of the primaries and that opposition voters have a say,” the statement said, adding the primaries were “a celebration of democracy”.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay