Hungary Records 3 Covid Fatalities, 56 New Infections

Three patients died over in the past 24 hours, while 56 new Covid infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

So far 5,548,451 people have received a first jab, while 5,226,741 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 36,703, while hospitals are treating 84 Covid patients, 11 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 1,582 people in official quarantine, while 6,222,052 tests have been officially carried out.

Since the first outbreak, 808,612 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,013. Fully 741,896 people have made a recovery.

So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu