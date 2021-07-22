Government Submits Child Protection Referendum Bid

Hungary’s government on Wednesday officially submitted its referendum bid on child protection to the National Election Committee.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced earlier in the day that the government plans to ask the public five questions in connection with “sexual propaganda” in schools and the media. The National Election Committee will now have 60 days to assess the questions. The committee will approve the bid if the subject comes under the purview of parliament, if the questions do not touch on fields such as the budget or international treaties, and if they are worded clearly enough for the purpose. The committee’s decision can be appealed within 15 days after release.

