Hungary Records One Covid Fatality, 71 New Infections

One Covid patient died in the past 24 hours, while 71 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said. So far 5,583,815 people have received a first jab, while 5,344,123 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 34,282, while hospitals are treating 62 Covid patients, 10 of whom need respiratory assistance.

There are 1,384 people in official quarantine, while 6,274,804 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 809,016 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,020. Fully 744,714 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay