Hungary Registers Two Covid Fatalities, 82 New Infections

Two Covid patients died over the past 24 hours, while 82 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

So far 5,703,883 people have received a first jab, while 5,503,365 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections stands at 8,908, while hospitals are treating 81 Covid patients, 11 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 942 people in official quarantine, while 6,504,169 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 811,203 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,054. Fully 772,241 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay