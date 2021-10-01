Hungary Records 633 New Covid Infections, Five Deaths

Five patients died of a Covid-related illness in the past 24 hours, while 633 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday.

So far 5,887,540 people have received a first jab, while 5,645,518 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 760,000 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 7,425, while hospitals are treating 539 Covid patients, 87 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 822,705 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,190. Fully 785,090 people have made a recovery. There are 5,395 people in official quarantine, while 6,932,779 tests have been officially carried out.

