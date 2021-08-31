Hungary Records 521 New Covid Cases, No Deaths

National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungary Records 521 New Covid Cases, No Deaths

No Covid patients died over the weekend, while 521 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

 

So far 5,740,136 people have received a first jab, while 5,506,788 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 290,000 Hungarians have already received booster jabs. The number of active infections stands at 4,936, while hospitals are treating 98 Covid patients, 7 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 1,270 people in official quarantine, while 6,568,905 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 812,227 infections have been registered, while fatalities have remained unchanged at 30,057. Fully 777,234 people have made a recovery.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

