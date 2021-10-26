President Promotes Hungarian-Made Light Aircraft

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on President Promotes Hungarian-Made Light Aircraft

President János Áder’s Blue Planet podcast has featured a Hungarian company producing light planes manufactured with considerably less impact on the environment and consuming less than other, market-leader aircraft.

 

Magnus Aircraft head Gábor Tarány said in the programme that their planes were made of very light composite materials and their operation cost were just one fifth of other aircraft of similar size. He said that their consumption was less than that of a Cessna, while the production of composite required less energy and even that was obtained from renewable sources. Tarány highlighted their aircraft’s “acrobatic skills”, adding that it made the Magnus highly suitable for professional pilot training.

 

hungarymatters.hu

