Virologist: Average Age of Covid Patients Getting Lower

Patients with Covid in Hungary are increasingly young and are less likely to have been vaccinated, virologist Miklós Rusvai said on Sunday.

Both the elderly who suffer from a chronic illness and many teenagers have been fully vaccinated, Rusvai told public news broadcaster M1, adding that it was the unvaccinated middle-aged who were at greatest risk. At the same time, compared with a year ago there are fewer Covid-related deaths as well as patients requiring respiratory assistance, he said. The virologist advised people to get the flu vaccine and to wear a mask on public transport and in shops, saying doing so would greatly reduce the risk of spreading and catching viruses.

