The cool, foggy weather continues over the weekend. At dawn, there will be minuses in several places, and the peaks will remain below 15 degrees everywhere – according to the forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

By Friday morning, fog will occur in many places. Due to the danger of dense fog, warnings were issued to almost the entire country. During the day, drizzle may occur in some places, and after the fog has dissipated, sunny weather is expected again in most places. However, mainly in Western Transdanubia, the clouds may remain all day long. Temperatures are expected to be between minus 5 and plus 3 degrees Celsius during the coldest hours. During the day it is likely to be 11-14 degrees in sunny landscapes and 6-10 degrees in the more permanently overcast, humid, foggy parts.

On Saturday, the extent of the foggy areas gradually decreases. In the morning, in some places only drizzle can occur, during the day or in the evening, especially in the western half or two-thirds of the country, it is likely to rain sporadically. The minimum temperature is usually minus 4 and plus 4, and the maximum temperature is usually between 7 and 12 degrees.

By Sunday, there may be foggy areas, mainly in the eastern part of the country. After their cessation, cloudy weather is likely, with more or less sunshine. The clouds may be thicker in the west. It will rain sporadically in the morning, only in some places during the day, with a higher chance in Transdanubia and the Northern Central Mountains. Values ​​between minus 3 and plus 6 degrees are expected at dawn. During the day, the air heats up to 7-14 degrees – you can read in the forecast.

MTI

pixabay