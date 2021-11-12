Novák: Raising Awareness is Also Important to Help People With Diabetes

Social attention for people with diabetes is at least as important as the combination of profession and politics, as the efforts of science and politics must always be at the service of life, Katalin Novák said at a professional conference in Budapest on Friday.

Katalin Novák said at the symposium of the Association of Hungarian Medical Societies and Associations related to World Diabetes Day that politics and science could come together in the treatment of diabetes. The discovery of insulin a hundred years ago was a milestone in the treatment of those suffering from the disease, she added, and politics has also recognized that sport, health and education can work together to help families.

The minister without a portfolio said about four thousand children in Hungary have type 1 diabetes, and they and their families are receiving more and more help from the government to learn, play sports and go to the community in the same way as their healthy peers. Among the measures, she mentioned that modern insulin pumps receive a 98 per cent social security subsidy, that patients can also receive a sensor for measuring tissue sugar as a special subsidy, and that, if justified, one of the parents is entitled to a home care fee.

She reminded that from this school year, public education institutions will have to organize the care of diabetic children during school hours, for which they will receive additional support to help care for children. In addition, regulations have been introduced in public catering to help care for these children and to support their camping in either diabetes camps or Erzsébet camps. This year, they helped to camp 2,300 children, said Katalin Novák.

She also added that last year and this year, non-governmental organizations supporting children with diabetes were helped with 100-100 million forints through tenders, and the diabetes centers operating in the country received one billion forints. She indicated that a social short film had been made on the subject to help with education. The film highlights the importance of paying attention to each other.

MTI

pixabay