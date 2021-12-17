Hungary Can Start Tests on Vaccines’ Effectiveness Against Omicron

National
Coronavirus
Tóháti Zsuzsa

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been isolated at the National Public Health Centre’s laboratory, paving the way for tests to be started on the effectiveness of vaccines against the new variant, the centre said on Thursday.

From now on, local labs around Hungary will be able to identify the virus mutation more easily, the statement said. The viral culture can then be used for the development of a Hungarian vaccine and the testing of anti-viral medicines, it added.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

