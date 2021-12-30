Number of Researchers in Hungary Doubles Since 2010

The number of people in Hungary carrying out R&D has doubled in just over a decade, the fastest growth in the European Union, according to a Eurostat report.

 

Last year, 42,000 people were employed in R&D, the report published in business daily Világgazdaság said on Wednesday. Spending on R&D in the country has also risen steeply, accounting for 1.6% of GDP last year as against 1.13% in 2010. Hungary is now spending proportionally more than countries such as Spain and Italy. This is largely thanks to the presence of an increasing number of companies, including foreign-owned R&D centres, in manufacturing. Spending tripled to 589 billion forints last year compared with 185 billion in 2010. Accordingly, in-house research has grown 1.5 times in a decade, leaving universities and public research institutes well behind in their wake, the paper added.

 

