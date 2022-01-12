Hungary Records 69 Covid Deaths, 3,382 New Infections

Altogether 69 patients died of a Covid-related illness during the past 24 hours, while 3,382 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

So far 6,294,707 people have received a first jab, while 6,033,675 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 3,292,175 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections has risen to 113,160, while hospitals are treating 2,932 Covid-19 patients, 274 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,300,994 have been registered with the virus, while 40,016 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,147,818 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay