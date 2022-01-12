Government Earmarks HuF 930 M for Promoting Hungaricums

Hungary’s government will this year again spend 930 million forints (EUR 2.6m) on promoting Hungaricums, products unique to Hungary, the agriculture minister said on Tuesday.

The government’s expansion of its scheme to promote and preserve Hungaricums to the entirety of the Carpathian Basin serves as a means to unite the nation, István Nagy told a press conference. The programme has so far registered 82 Hungaricums, 138 “exceptional national values”, over 1,100 local and regional collections of values, some 10,000 local values, 19 county collections of values and close to 2,000 county values, the minister said.

hunagrymatters.hu

pixabay