Weather Alerts Issued Due to Heavy Snowfall

In several counties, the meteorological service warns of heavy snowfall. The road manager asks everyone to find out about the road conditions and only start with vehicles prepared for winter traffic.

According to the danger signal sent to the MTI by the National Meteorological Service on Saturday morning, Fejér, Győr-Moson-Sopron, Vas and Veszprém counties have a first-degree warning due to heavy snowfall.



In addition, a first-instance warning was issued to Budapest, Pest, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Fejér, Komárom-Esztergom, Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg, Vas and Veszprém counties due to the risk of blowing snow.



As highlighted: several centimeters of snow is expected until noon in Transdanubia, on the line of the Danube, in the western and south-western parts of Bács-Kiskun. Fresh snow layers of more than five centimeters are likely to fall, mainly in the central and western parts of Transdanubia, in the Transdanubian Mountains, where snow may be around 8-10 centimeters.



It was pointed out that the strong northwest wind could carry the snow. Snow-blown road sections can occur mainly in the Transdanubian Mountains.



The meteorological service wrote that the snowfall will gradually stop during the day, falling backwards to the west and south, while in the northeast (Borsod, Szabolcs, Hajdú) snow showers are expected in the afternoon and early in the evening, locally with a few centimeters of snow.

In the area of ​​Zemplén, Szabolcs, the strong north, north-west wind can also cause blowing snow in some places from the afternoon.



In its announcement, Magyar Közút Nonprofit Zrt. said the they will be able to work continuously.



MTI

pixabay