Government Sets Up 24-Hour Hotline for Refugees

Hungary’s government has set up a 24-hour multilingual hotline for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, the government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The hotline operators offer information in Hungarian, Ukrainian and English on topics such as the asylum procedure, entry into the country and the issuance of official documents, Alexandra Szentkirályi said on Facebook. The hotline can be reached on the Hungarian and Ukrainian toll-free numbers 06 80 310 310 and 0 800 504 546 as well as on the mobile number +36 1 550 1828. Those in need of help can also send an email to menekultinfo@me.gov.hu, Szentkirályi said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay