EP Adopts Resolution on Swift Implementation of Rule-of-Law Conditionality

The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution proposing the swift implementation of the rule-of-law conditionality, which ties the payment of EU funding to member states applying the basic principles of the EU.

The resolution was adopted with 478 votes in favour, 155 against and 29 abstentions. The EP welcomed the European Court of Justice’s recent decision rejecting actions brought against the rule-of-law conditionality by Hungary and Poland. The EP called on the European Commission to take “immediate steps” against “grave breaches against the principle of the rule of law in member states”, and said the conditionality should be applied for funding within the 2021-2027 financial framework as well as the Recovery and Resilience Facility, an instrument set up to offset the fallout of the coronavirus epidemic.

The EP delegation of Hungary’s Fidesz called it “unacceptable” that “the leftist parties will attempt political blackmail in a war situation”. “Rather than supporting Hungary and Poland’s fight to provide for Ukrainian refugees, leftist politicians threaten them with blocking their EU funding for political reasons,” the statement said. The decision is another way of putting pressure on Hungary for the amendment of its child protection law in the summer of 2021, which the EU has called discriminative against the LGBTQ community, the statement said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay