This year’s first stork has arrived on Monday morning to Vörs.

“Today is a big day for us, the symbol of the stork means a lot to us,” said Dezső Farkas, Deputy Mayor of Vörs.

“Last year, we created our seven-part stork route, which allows visitors to see our sights. The stork usually arrives in early February, and now we were surprised at how early Kele came. We will make sure that everything goes well, ”Dezső Farkas concluded.

magyarallatvedelem.hu

pixabay