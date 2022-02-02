Train Drivers Announced a Strike for March

National
Tóháti Zsuzsa

After a long time, Hungarian train drivers might have a strike again.

At its meeting on Wednesday, the Assembly of Delegates of the Union of Train Drivers (MOSZ) decided, after an unsuccessful collective labor dispute, to declare a strike passenger and freight transport for an indefinite period in early March 2022, unless an agreement is reached.

MOSZ membership does not accept that the loss of real wages due to the zero percent wage increase in 2021 and high inflation will not be compensated. The Trade Union of Train Drivers calls on the management of MÁV-START Zrt. to start negotiations immediately and to agree on the still sufficient service for the termination of work affecting passenger transport, the trade union wrote in its statement.

Railway workers last went on strike back in 2009.

24.hu

