Three gas stations have already been closed due to official government pricing

Over the past week, it has closed three petrol stations due to the official petrol price, holtankoljak.hu reported.

According to forecasts, this line is likely to continue: the price of Brent oil has been on an upward trajectory, exceeding $ 90, and analysts say it could soon reach $ 100. The price rose 4 percent this week, currently standing at $ 92.78.

This price increase burdens gas stations the most due to the freezing of the petrol price to HUF 480. This is because they are unable to follow the increase in wholesale prices in retail prices.

debreceninap.hu