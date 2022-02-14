Opposition Collects Required Signatures in All 106 Individual Constituencies

The candidates of all six parties of the united opposition have collected the required number of signatures to run in all 106 individual constituencies in Hungary’s April 3 general election, Péter Márki-Zay, the opposition’s joint prime ministerial candidate, said on Saturday.

 

“Thanks to our activists, we have got the required number of recommendations,” Márki-Zay said in a video posted on Facebook. “We have 49 days left to build the majority […] to replace Viktor Orbán’s government of thieves…,” he said. Márki-Zay congratulated voters for supporting their individual candidates with their signatures and thanked activists for their work.

 

 

