Cold and rainy weather is expected during Easter

On Thursday, Saharan dust will arrive in Hungary again, which, together with the sporadic showers on Friday, could cause muddy rain, the National Meteorological Service said on Wednesday.

On their Facebook page, they wrote: Copernicus EU – CAMS forecasts again signal the arrival of Sahrawi dust. It was pointed out that it will not be as concentrated now as it was in the past, but there may be traces of landmarks and cars on Friday after the showers.

There will be a lot of sunshine on Thursday, with no rainfall expected. During the day, mainly in Northern Transdanubia, the wind will pick up in the vicinity of Sopron. The lowest temperatures are usually between minus 2 and plus 6 degrees Celsius and can be colder in freezing corners. The highest temperatures are likely to be between 19 and 24 degrees.

On Friday, the clouds will increase temporarily more strongly from the northwest due to a passing cold front. Scattered rain is expected mainly in the western and northern counties. The wind is turning to the northwest and north in an increasing area, and it can be accompanied by strong shocks, especially in Transdanubia. The temperature at dawn is usually between 1 and 7 degrees east of the Danube and between 6 and 11 degrees in Transdanubia. In the afternoon, values between 16 and 24 degrees are expected, with lower values in the north and higher values in the south, according to the forecast.

debreceninap.hu