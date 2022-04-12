Cool weather is expected during the long Easter weekend

A cold front reaches the Carpathian Basin on Good Friday and brings about 10 degrees of coolness for the four-day weekend, according to the Weather forecast.

Although the weather warms up until the middle of the week and we can measure highs above 20 degrees on Thursday, there will be a serious turnaround in our weather on Friday. The cold front comes with rising northwest winds, showers, thunderstorms in places, and brings a 10-degree cooling.

On Saturday, between 10 and 15 degrees, the maximum may be around 10 degrees on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, and frosts may reappear at dawn.

debreceninap.hu