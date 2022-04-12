Survey: more and more people are choosing private health care in Hungary

In the last two years, the proportion of Hungarians who also use the private health care system has increased from 44 percent to 63 percent, according to a Hungarian survey by EY last year, half of the active workers chose this type of service.

According to a representative survey of 1,000 respondents, those aged 18-29 are the most likely to seek out a doctor outside the state, and those over the age of 50 are the least likely to seek medical help. Respondents turn to the private sector primarily because they identify with speed, a doctor-patient relationship based on mutual trust, and a quality environment, EY explained to MTI on Monday.

The announcement cites László Roland, head of EY’s business advisory services, who said that more and more people are using private healthcare services, leading to the emergence of new players and increased competition from providers. According to the research, people primarily expect quick and easy contact and almost immediate availability of test results in exchange for their money.

Despite the growing demand, only 12 percent of Hungarians have private health insurance. Most typically, 50 percent of it continues to be available to people through contracts with employers. According to the survey, home insurance is the most common in Hungary, despite the fact that respondents are much less worried about damage to their homes than they are about illness.

In addition to those with higher incomes and qualifications, as well as those living in big cities, the younger age group, in particular, is open to private health services, the research found.

