Hungary Records 24 Covid Deaths, 3,041 New Infections

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Altogether 24 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the past 24 hours, while 3,041 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday.

 

So far 6,405,342 people have received a first jab, while 6,191,154 have been double-jabbed. Fully 3,857,876 Hungarians have received a booster third shot and 280,159 a fourth shot. The number of active infections went down to 72,816, while hospitals are treating 1,500 Covid-19 patients, 48 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,888,906 have been registered with the virus, while 46,024 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,770,066 people have made a recovery.

 

 

