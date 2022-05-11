The number of pedestrians that are hit on the persistent crossing is rising – today we raise awareness on Transport Culture Day

The proportion of pedestrians hit on a persistent crossing within a residential area has risen from 41 percent to 44 percent in the past five years. Today is Transport Culture Day; this year, protecting pedestrians and avoiding walks is the central theme, the organizers told MTI.

According to the announcement, on May 11, road users and transport professionals will be celebrated and called on road users to respect each other.

The campaign is being organized for the eighth time this year under the coordination of the Association of Transport Sciences, 84 organizations are joining the program, including the Pharmaflight Center in Debrecen, DKV, Magyar Államvasutak Zrt.

Avoiding pedestrian deaths is a central theme this year.

The proportion of pedestrians hit on a persistent crossing within a residential area has risen from 41 percent to 44 percent in the past five years. More than ten thousand people were hit on Hungary’s public roads, and in 4335 cases, walks took place at designated pedestrian crossings.

– read in the communication.

This year, among other things, it was possible to vote for the bike path, roundabout and bridge of the year. This year, those interested can choose from more than a hundred events. The detailed program can be found at http://www.akozlekedesikulturanapja.hu/, including the people of Debrecen.