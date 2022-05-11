A residential building was on fire in Kérész Street in Debrecen

A fire broke out in Debrecen, Kérész Street on Tuesday afternoon. The back of a residential building was on fire, the county’s disaster management reported.

The fire also endangered other buildings and garages. Professional firefighters from Debrecen intervened, quenching the fire with two jets of water.

The press officer of the disaster management also reported further cases from the county. Reed burned on twenty hectares on the outskirts between Hajdúszoboszló and Nádudvar. Professional firefighters in Püspökladány were alerted, extinguishing the fire with hand tools and a jet of water.

A branch of a tree blocked traffic in Püspökladány, on Farkasszigeti út, which is why the city’s professional firefighters cut the branch with hand tools.

A car drifted off the road and stopped at the railway embankment on Tuesday afternoon near Balmazújváros. Firefighters in Balmazújváros carried out the power outage.

The undergrowth burned on half a hectare in Sáránd, at the end of Kossuth Street. The professional firefighters in Debrecen extinguished the fire with a jet of water.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate