Warm and Sunny Weather Ahead Us

In the morning the sky will be clear, it will be slightly cloudy, there may be more clouds in the south and southeast. Southwest winds may get strong in some places.

During the afternoon, sunny weather continues, only a few clouds can disturb the sunshine. Southwest winds may continue to pick up, with no precipitation expected today. Early summer temperatures can be measured today, the peak temperature can rise up to around +23 and +29 ° C.

Mostly cloudy weather is expected during the night, the sky may be slightly cloudy in some places, the air movement will be weak. The minimum temperature can be between +10 and +16 ° C.

