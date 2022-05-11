Warm and Sunny Weather Ahead Us

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Warm and Sunny Weather Ahead Us

In the morning the sky will be clear, it will be slightly cloudy, there may be more clouds in the south and southeast. Southwest winds may get strong in some places.

 

During the afternoon, sunny weather continues, only a few clouds can disturb the sunshine. Southwest winds may continue to pick up, with no precipitation expected today. Early summer temperatures can be measured today, the peak temperature can rise up to around +23 and +29 ° C.

Mostly cloudy weather is expected during the night, the sky may be slightly cloudy in some places, the air movement will be weak. The minimum temperature can be between +10 and +16 ° C.

metkep.hu
pixabay


	


	

			

	

            
            
        

                        

                        

        

                    

        

        

	
Related Posts
				

					

						
													
					

					

						
The number of pedestrians that are hit on the persistent crossing is rising – today we raise awareness on Transport Culture Day

						

							Bácsi Éva						

					

				

					

					

						
													
					

					

						
Britney Spears posted nude photos of herself (+18)

						

							Bácsi Éva						

					

				

					

					

						
													
					

					

						
Warm and Sunny Weather Ahead Us

						

							Tóháti Zsuzsa						

					

				

	




		

		
Leave a Reply 
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *