A cold front is approaching, now more precipitation is expected in the east

A cold front is taking shape in the forecast fields, and the current precipitation forecasts are quite encouraging – the National Meteorological Service informed on its Facebook page. Examining the threshold value of 10 mm, it is clear that “the dice have turned”, as there is a greater chance east of the Danube on the precipitation – they wrote. It is also worth looking at the precipitation probability forecasts now because the chances of precipitation are also clearly visible.

It’s too bad to talk about exact amounts, and the most typical precipitation will still be mainly showers and thunderstorms, which we know have a very capricious regional distribution.

The cold front has moved to stronger winds, and what many are already waiting for is a drop in temperature, so on Sunday it will moderate across the country, and the heat wave will end!

debreceninap.hu