In June 2022, births rose by 4.3% while deaths declined by 9.2% compared with the same month of the previous year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday, presenting preliminary data.

Fully 8,051 children were born and 9,600 people died in June 2022. In the past twelve months, the number of births and deaths were 1.6% and 8.6% lower respectively, while marriages declined by 2.9%. The natural population loss was 1,549 people as against 2,849 in June 2021.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay