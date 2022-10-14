Vaccination against monkeypox can be requested in several parts of Hungary

Vaccination against monkeypox can be requested in several parts of the country – the National Center of Public Health (NNK) informed MTI.

Taking into account the domestic epidemiological situation of monkeypox, the amount of vaccine available, and international recommendations, the NNK consulted with the infectology department of the professional college and the national STD center and developed its vaccination recommendation for the use of the monkeypox vaccine, they said.

They added: monkeypox is a virus that can spread moderately from person to person. Transmission usually occurs through prolonged direct close contact with bodily secretions – saliva, urine, genital secretions – or objects contaminated with bodily secretions, such as bedding or clothing. Based on all of this, the monkeypox vaccine can be requested by persons exposed to risk.

It was announced that those belonging to the MSM (“men who have sex with men”) population who have a history of sexually transmitted diseases in the past six months, as well as HIV-infected persons belonging to this population who have sex with several people, can be vaccinated. relationship. The vaccine can also be provided to healthcare workers who are exposed to the spread of the virus during their work. Vaccination can also be requested by those – within 14 days of the last contact – who are proven to have had close (intimate, sexual) contact with, or live in the same household with, a person with confirmed monkeypox.

The NNK announced that those who have already been infected with monkeypox or who have suspected symptoms of monkeypox at the time of vaccination cannot be vaccinated. Anyone with a contraindication to vaccination cannot receive the vaccine either. Those who have been confirmed to have contracted monkeypox after the first vaccination cannot receive a second vaccination, they explained.

In each case, the vaccinator decides on the ability to vaccinate and the need to vaccinate. The monkeypox vaccine consists of two doses given four weeks apart. Immunity is established by receiving the entire vaccination series. Vaccination against monkeypox is voluntary and free of charge.

The monkeypox vaccine is available in several healthcare institutions in the country – at the Dermatology and Genitourinary Clinic of the Semmelweis University, the Szent László Hospital, the Józsefváros Skin and Genitourinary Clinic, the vaccination clinic of the University of Debrecen’s clinical center, the clinic of the University of Pécs; available at the Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County Hospital and the Dermatology and Allergology Clinic of the University of Szeged.

It was also announced that the exact address and contact information of the vaccination sites designated for the administration of monkeypox vaccinations and additional information about vaccinations are available on the website of the NNK, at www.nnk.gov.hu.