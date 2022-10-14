Plant protection drone pilots are trained at the University of Debrecen

The use of increasingly dominant drones in precision agriculture is supported by the new, practice-oriented course of the Faculty of Agriculture, Food Science and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen: the training of plant protection drone pilots, the university’s press center announced on Thursday.

They wrote that precision farming relies more and more on the use of automated devices: among other things, they will use drones equipped with special sensors that are capable of instant soil mapping within a given field with real-time measurements.

In the announcement, Endré Harsányi, UD’s vice chancellor responsible for the development of agricultural and food science, was quoted as saying that due to their speed and precision, spraying drones can easily be used in horticultural and arable crop production.

In the course that has just been launched, the participants will also receive training in drone piloting and plant protection, during the training, the students will learn not only about precision agriculture but also about precision pesticide application, he added.

In order to apply, those interested must have a high school diploma, a type B driver’s license, an A1 or A3 drone pilot’s license, and an 80-hour plant protection training. The University of Debrecen also helps in organizing the training necessary to fulfill the latter two conditions, they indicated.

It was noted that the legislation on the application of plant protection products by drones is being developed, and the use of drones is also controlled by the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nébih). That is why it is decided that the university’s institute is a registered training institution of Nébih.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: unideb.hu