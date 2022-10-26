Szalay-Bobrovniczky: Unconditional Respect for Military Heroes and Courage Unites the Turkish and Hungarian Nations

The monument to the Austro-Hungarian soldiers in the Gallipoli Memorial Park in Canakkale, Turkey, pays tribute to the shared past of Hungary and Turkey, when the Austro-Hungarian soldiers who fought in the defense of the Dardenelles in World War I, Minister of Defense Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky said. A monument commemorating artillerymen was handed over together with the Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Defense (HM) informed MTI about what was said during Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky’s visit to Turkey. In their announcement, Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky highlighted in his speech that every warring nation has places that are the sites of decisive battles and that the courage, self-sacrifice and personal sacrifice shown there are elevated to the ranks of national memorials.

“Among these, the scenes of the gigantic battles of the First World War also stand out. The battles fought on these forced the fighters here to make the greatest efforts, the modern weapons caused unprecedented losses in their ranks,” the minister was quoted as saying. They added that, according to the minister, Gallipoli is also a battlefield where Turkish soldiers fought heroically against an equally brave and determined but much better equipped opponent, and in this situation the Austro-Hungarian Monarchy provided assistance when it sent artillery batteries to support the Turkish army. Hungarian soldiers also arrived with the artillery and fought alongside the Turkish soldiers.

