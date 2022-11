Hungary’s flag was hoisted and lowered to half-mast in front of Parliament on Friday morning, in commemoration of the anniversary of the defeat of the 1956 uprising against Soviet rule.

The flag was lowered in a military ceremony, with President Katalin Novák and army chief Major General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi attending. Bence Rétvári, parliamentary state secretary of the interior ministry, and András Zs Varga, head of the top court Kúria, also attended the event.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay