The meteorological report warns of heavy rain

The National Meteorological Service warns of heavy rain: up to 30 millimeters of rain may fall in some places until noon on Tuesday.

In its warning, the meteorological service wrote: on Monday, the precipitation system of a Mediterranean cyclone will move over the country from the west and southwest, as a result of which it may reach 20 millimeters in Transdanubia and the central part of the country by noon on Tuesday, and in places – mainly in the eastern half of Transdanubia – up to 30 millimeters the precipitation that has fallen.

Since more than 30 millimeters of precipitation can fall in 24 hours, an “orange” warning has been issued for the counties of Baranya, Bács-Kiskun, Fejér, Komárom-Esztergom, Nógrád, Pest, Somogy, Tolna, Veszprém. Due to the expected rain of more than 20 millimeters, a first-degree “yellow” warning is in effect in the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Csongrád-Csanád, Győr-Moson-Sopron, Heves, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Vas, and Zala.

They added that on Tuesday, the northwesterly wind will gradually strengthen from the morning hours, and then become stormy, which may be accompanied by gusts exceeding 70 kilometers per hour in Transdanubia.

Rain is expected in many places this week, and sleet and snow may fall in the mountains, following the cold front it will be a few degrees colder and frosts at night should also be expected – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service, which was delivered to MTI on Sunday.

On Monday, the cloud cover will close in an increasingly large area from the west. The precipitation zone expands to the east, rain and showers are to be expected in several directions, in several waves, and heavy amounts of precipitation may fall in some places. In Transdanubia, the northwesterly wind will be brisk, sometimes strong, while elsewhere it will be southerly and southwesterly. The highest daytime temperature is usually expected to be between 5 and 11 degrees, higher values will be measured along the southeastern border.

On Tuesday, the sky will be heavily cloudy and overcast, rain and showers are again expected in many places, then the clouds will break up from the west, and the precipitation zone will stretch to the east. Snow and sleet may fall in some places in the mountains. The north-westerly and northerly winds are intensifying in many places, especially in Transdanubia. 1-6 degrees in the morning and 4-9 degrees during the day.

On Wednesday, the weather will be variable cloudy with more or less sunshine, then the clouds will thicken from the west in the afternoon. Significant precipitation is not expected until the evening, the wind will pick up in several directions. The lowest night temperature will be minus 4 and plus 4, and the highest daytime temperature will be between 4 and 9 degrees.

Mostly cloudy or overcast weather is expected on Thursday. The precipitation zone of the cold front moves from the northwest to the east and southeast, while it weakens. In general, rain is expected, but in places, there may be sleet, snow, and sometimes sleet. The wind, which turns to the south and then to the northwest, can sometimes be accompanied by strong gusts. The lowest night temperature is between minus 4 and plus 4, and the highest daytime temperature is between 1 and 8 degrees.

On Friday, the sky may be mostly cloudy or overcast, sporadic rain and showers are likely, and in the northeast, sleet and snow may also fall in some places. The south and southwest wind will pick up in several directions. The lowest night temperature is expected to be between minus 4 and plus 3, and the highest daytime temperature is between 3 and 8 degrees.

On Saturday, moderately or heavily cloudy weather should be expected, but in the southern part of the country, there may be longer sunny periods. Sporadic rain, showers, sleet, and snow in some places in the northeast. The south and south-westerly winds are lively in many places, accompanied by strong gusts in some areas. The lowest night temperature is between minus 2 and plus 4, and the highest daytime temperature is between 4 and 11 degrees.

On Sunday, there is a prospect of primarily cloudy or overcast weather. Rain and showers may occur in several places. The south and southwest wind can sometimes be accompanied by brisk, sometimes strong gusts. The lowest night temperature is between 1 and 8 degrees, and the highest daytime temperature is between 5 and 11 degrees.