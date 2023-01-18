DK Calls for Convening Parliament EU Affairs CTTEE Over Erasmus Grants

The opposition Democratic Coalition has called for parliament’s European affairs committee to be convened after the European Commission excluded some Hungarian universities from its Erasmus programmes.

The EC has initiated excluding universities that participated in the government’s structural reforms, deputy leader Balázs Barkóczi told a press conference. He insisted the reason was that despite the EC’s warning, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán “decided to line his ministers’ pockets with a couple of million forints”. The committee would hear János Csák, the minister for culture and innovation, and regional development minister Tibor Navracsics, he said.

