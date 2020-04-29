Jobless rate edges up to 3.7% in March

Hungary’s three-month rolling average jobless rate was 3.7% in Jan-March, up 0.2 of a percentage point from the previous three-month period, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

The rate which covers 15-74 year-olds was 0.1 of a percentage point higher than twelve months earlier. In absolute terms, there were 173,000 unemployed, 9,300 more than in the previous month and 7,300 more than the same period a year earlier. KSH noted that the coronavirus outbreak had an impact only on the tail end of the period. It added that 56,000 people lost their jobs in March alone.

MTI