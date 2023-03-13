Mávinform: the traffic schedule of trains, buses and HÉV trains will change on March 15

The traffic schedule of trains, buses and HÉV trains on MÁV-Volán group flights will change on March 15, the anniversary of the 1848-1849 revolution and war of independence, Mávinform informed MTI on Monday.

According to the announcement, the more used morning and afternoon InterCity (IC) trains will be connected with one or two more cars compared to the possibilities. Depending on the advance purchase of seat tickets, the railway company will prepare additional cars, they added.

Children, families, students, student and adult groups, and pensioners can also enjoy the usual discounts. Those under the age of 26 who are no longer studying can use the 33 percent weekend discount from 10 a.m. on March 14 to midnight on the 15th.

They indicated that passengers can use the machines with a 5 percent discount to change their train tickets, and they can also use the online ticket purchase at Elvira or the MÁV application with a 10 percent discount.

On Wednesday, Volánbusz runs according to the schedule valid on the public holiday, and on March 14 and 16, the schedule announced for working days and school days will be in effect.

In some settlements, local flights may run differently from the general traffic schedule, they pointed out.

It was also announced that on March 15, the public holiday schedule, on the days before and after the national holiday, and on March 14 and 16, the schedule announced for the working day and school day will be in effect on all HÉV lines.