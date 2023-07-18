Cooling Water Boiled Over, Several People Burned on a Train Heading from Debrecen to Fehérgyarmat

Several passengers suffered burns from escaping steam on the motor train from Debrecen to Fehérgyarmatra at Hodász on Monday, Mávinform said on the railway company’s website.

The cooling water of the Bz motor train departing from Debrecen to Fehérgyarmatra at 11:13 am – presumably due to a technical fault – boiled at the Hodász railway station.

The hot water and steam escaping from the equalising tank caused first and second degree burns to six passengers. They were treated by the ambulance and taken to hospital.

The railway company regrets the incident and wishes the injured passengers a full and speedy recovery.

– adding that injured passengers are also entitled to compensation under the company’s group accident insurance policy.

János Lázár, Minister of Construction and Investment, ordered an immediate investigation into the case.

It is known that at the weekend, the overhead line between Cegléd and Ceglédbercel-Cserő broke over one of the tracks, leaving the train stranded in the middle of nowhere for nearly an hour and a half after the accident.

24.hu

pixabay