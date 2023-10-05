In some parts of the country, the sun shone for 40-50 hours more than average in September

Not only was this year’s September the warmest since the beginning of measurements, but the sun shone for 40-50 hours more than average in some parts of the country, the National Meteorological Service wrote on its Facebook page.

According to their announcement, the warm weather in September is also supported by the monthly sunlight duration data, with the sun shining 40-50 hours more than average in quite a few places. This is due to the fact that the weather of the month was largely determined by anticyclones, i.e. cloud-dispersing effects prevailed, they added.

According to the infographic created for the post, the sun shone for 254 hours in Szombathely last month, 57 hours more than in September in general.

The sun shone the most in Paks in September, which exceeded the average by 52 hours. Veszprém can also claim an extra 52 hours, here the sun shined for a total of 256 hours this month.

In Győr and Nyíregyháza, an excess of 41 hours of sunshine was recorded, in Békéscsaba and Debrecen 46 hours each, in Pécs and Lake Tisza 47 hours and 47 hours, and in Nagykanizsa, the deviation from the average was 48 hours.

(MTI)