Cloudy, overcast weather is expected this week

Mostly cloudy and overcast weather is expected this week, but there may be small or large breaks in the cloud cover. Snowfall, sleet and rain are to be expected in many places, there may be frost in many places in the morning, on Friday morning the mercury in the snow-covered areas may drop to minus 10 degrees, and the temperature will not rise above 8 degrees Celsius even in the hottest hours.

On Monday, the extent of the crushing fog and layered clouds in the northeastern landscapes will gradually decrease during the day. After the clear, sunny weather, the clouds will increase and thicken from the west. There will be no significant precipitation, at most snow flurries may occur in some places. The south and south-easterly winds in North Transdanubia will revive and in some places even strengthen, there may also be stormy gusts in the mountains. The highest daytime temperature is between minus 3 and plus 3 degrees, it can be colder in more permanently foggy regions.

On Tuesday, the sky will be mostly cloudy or overcast, but there may be less cloudy and sunny periods in Transdanubia and the Southern Great Plain. During the day, flurries of snow and light snowfall may occur in the area of the Northern Central Mountains, precipitation is not expected elsewhere. In the evening, however, a precipitation zone arrives to the west, from which snowfall is likely in an increasingly large area from the northwest, but initially mixed precipitation and rain may also occur. The easterly wind will remain weak or moderate. The minimum temperature is usually between minus 5 and 0 degrees, but in the northeast, it can be a few degrees lower. The maximum is expected to be between minus 1 and plus 7 degrees, the weather will be colder in the northeast and milder in the southwest.

On Wednesday, generally cloudy weather is likely, but in the first half of the day in the east and northeast, the clouds may be thinner and more fragmented, and the sun may shine there. Precipitation can be expected only in Transdanubia until the afternoon, and then further east in several places. The typical form of precipitation may be snow in the west and rain in the east, but over time the precipitation will change to a mixed state and then to snow there as well. At the same time, the northeastern part of the country may remain without precipitation. The north-easterly and northerly winds mostly remain weak or moderate. The minimum temperature is usually between minus 3 and plus 2 degrees, but in the less cloudy and frosty northeastern regions, values a few degrees lower can be measured. By the early afternoon, the temperature may rise between 0 and plus 8 degrees, in the west, maximums around the freezing point are expected, while in the east it will be milder during the day.

On Thursday, it will gradually break up from the west, the clouds will decrease and the sun will shine over an increasingly large area. In the east, however, the sky remains overcast throughout. Precipitation, snow, sleet, and rain can occur in several places, but liquid solids can only occur in the east. The precipitation tendency gradually decreases from the west. The north-westerly, northerly wind intensifies in several directions, sometimes it even gets stronger. The minimum temperature is usually expected to be between minus 3 and plus 4 degrees, but the dawn can be several degrees colder in snow-covered areas. In the early afternoon, values between minus 1 and plus 6 degrees can be measured.

On Friday, the clouds of the cyclone will move eastward, but behind it, fog and stratus clouds may form over a large area, which may remain permanently in many places during the day. In some districts, however, the stratus clouds break up during the day, so the sun can shine for several hours in these areas. In addition, more cloud cover may begin from the southwest. Substantial precipitation is unlikely, weak mixed precipitation may occur in some places. The easterly air movement will remain weak or moderate. The minimum temperature is usually between minus 5 and plus 2 degrees, but in snow-covered areas, the thermometer can drop to minus 10 degrees. The maximum is likely to be between minus 3 and plus 6 degrees, it will be colder in permanently overcast areas.

On Saturday, there may be both overcast, humid and less cloudy, sunny areas. In some places, mixed precipitation may occur, and the chance of a significant amount increases as you move towards the southwest. The north-easterly, easterly wind may be accompanied by strong gusts in some places. From minus 6 degrees in the morning to plus 1 degree in the afternoon, the air can warm up to between minus 2 and plus 6 degrees, and in permanently overcast areas the temperature can remain below freezing all day.

On Sunday, there may be both overcast, humid and less cloudy, sunny areas. Mixed precipitation may occur in places. Air movement in varying directions remains weak or moderate. From minus 8, to minus 1 degrees in the morning, the air can warm up to between minus 2 and plus 6 degrees in the afternoon, and in permanently overcast areas the temperature can remain below freezing all day.

(MTI)

Photo: Yvette Frank