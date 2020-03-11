Wizz Air Cancels Flights to Italy, Israel

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air said it is cancelling flights to Italy and Israel because of restrictions introduced to contain the new coronavirus.

Wizz Air is cancelling flights to Alghero, Bari, Bologna, Catania, Milan, Naples, Pisa, Rome, Turin, Venice, Treviso and Verona from Tuesday until April 3. It is cancelling flights to Tel Aviv and Eilat from March 12 until March 23.

Italian authorities have locked down the whole country and Israel has introduced a 14-day quarantine for all arrivals in a bid to contain the spread of the new virus.

